Safe injection sites may curb opioid deaths, report suggests

A secret U.S. safe haven where drug users can give themselves heroin and other drugs has observed more than 10,500 injections over five years with no fatal overdoses. Researchers published results Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. They say such facilities may curb deaths from the opioid epidemic, which kills nearly 70,000 people each year in the United States. The sites offer a drug that can reverse overdoses, plus counseling and safe disposal of used needles. Canada and many European countries offer them and several U.S. cities are debating whether to allow it.