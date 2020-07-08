Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 6:45 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Wayne County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN WAYNE COUNTY…

At 631 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Shehawken, or

12 miles south of Deposit, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Starrucca, Hiawatha, Shehawken, Starlight, Orson, Winterdale, Lake

Como, Preston Park, Scott Center and Lakewood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH