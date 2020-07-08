Storms decrease this evening

Tonight: Showers and storms end. Staying very muggy and warm. Areas of fog. Wind: Light Low: 64-71

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Hot and humid. Mainly dry. Chance of a shower or storm is 20%. Heat index in the low to mid 90s. Wind: S 4-9 High: 85-90

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Wind: SE 2-7 Low: 64-69





Forecast Discussion:

A weak disturbance aloft is moving through the northeast this afternoon and evening and touching off strong storms. This activity will continue to sink southeast through the evening. Behind the storms, quieter weather, with a small chance of a pop-up shower or storm takes over. Threats from storms are damaging wind, hail and torrential rain with possible localized poor drainage issues. Lows overnight stay in the 60s to near 70.

Thursday will remain hot and muggy with upper 80s to low 90s possible in the valleys. It looks mainly dry with sun and clouds. Heat indices will be in the low to mid 90s and it remains oppressively muggy. The chance of a storm or two in the afternoon is 20%.



No relief from the heat or humidity is expected Friday. Highs still climb into the mid to upper 80s. Some scattered showers and storms are possible, too, but there is uncertainty based on the location of a tropical system moving up the coast. The chance of rain is 40%, but may need to be adjusted up or down depending on the track.

Saturday and Sunday look unsettled, warm and muggy. The chance of showers and storms is 70% Saturday and 40% Sunday. By next Monday and Tuesday highs stay in the low to mid 80s with sun and clouds with sun and clouds expected. Some showers or storms are possible Monday. The chance of rain is 40%.