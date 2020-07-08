UK Treasury chief plans boost to youth jobs

LONDON (AP) — British Treasury chief Rishi Sunak will announce a 2-billion-pound program to create jobs for young people as the government tries to revive an economy battered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement of the funding will come Wednesday. It will create government-subsidized minimum wage jobs for 16-to-24 year olds. And the program comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans for a “New Deal” similar to the program President Franklin D. Roosevelt used to help the U.S. bounce back from the Great Depression. Sunak’s office released details of the youth employment program before a speech to Parliament in which he will outline the government’s updated spending plans. Analysts speculate that Sunak may also announce tax cuts to boost consumer spending.