‘Valuable assets’: BU says international students are an important part of campus community

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Colleges around the nation including Binghamton University are facing a unique challenge after the Trump Administration decided not to allow international students to stay in the U.S. if they are only taking online classes.

The university plans to hold in-person classes this fall, meaning the ruling would not apply. However, with the changing nature of the pandemic, school officials told 12 News you can't be too careful.

Binghamton University administrators said international students are a valued part of their campus community, bringing different perspectives that enrich everyone's education.

While the school says the homeland security guidance isn't final, they say it's unfortunate as international students play such an important role. Faculty said the past few months have been extremely difficult for everyone, but especially for international students.

Several universities such as NYU and Columbia have decided to offer a one credit course on campus to keep international students in the U.S., a move BU administrators are in support of.

"I think it speaks to the creativity of institutions to serve their students," said Don Nieman, provost and executive vice president of academic affairs for the university. "Our job as educators is to serve our students, so I think a lot of people are looking at creative solutions, we've certainly looked at creative solutions."

Nieman told 12 News any international students unable to come back to campus will be able to take their courses online.