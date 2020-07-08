Virtual training can be good for trainers, owners and dogs

Like so much else, dog training has moved largely online in recent months. And many trainers and dog owners say that’s a good thing. Learning at home can be much less stressful and distracting for dogs and owners alike. Technology also lets you repeat and slow down the instructions. Dog owners can sometimes understand a trainer’s instructions better if they see themselves working with their dogs — something online training easily allows. There are some advantages to in-person training for puppies. But since you don’t want to wait for the puppies to become adult dogs, online training still might be a good idea.