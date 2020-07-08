Wondering which activities are riskiest during the pandemic? Experts weigh in

(WBNG) -- Throughout this pandemic, government and medical professionals have weighed in on the best ways to protect yourself from the coronavirus.

A group of experts have now created a covid-19 risk index to help visualize what activities are safe and which ones are high risk for coronavirus. It was created by Doctor Saskia Popescu, Doctor James Phillips and Doctor Ezekiel Emmanuel.

The covid-19 risk index is based on four key factors: enclosed space, duration of interaction, crowds, and forceful exhalation.

The index starts with 'low' risk, or what would be the safest activities defined by these medical experts, like staying at home, walking your pet, running or biking, or picking up takeout.

Next, it moves on to 'low/medium' risk activities, which are playing socially distanced sports like tennis, grocery shopping or going to a retail store.

The 'medium' risk category involves more interaction, like going to a hospital or doctor, outdoor dining and ridesharing.

As the index approaches the red zone, it defines activities like exercising at a gym, dining indoors, working in an office and getting your hair cut all as 'medium/high' risk.

At the end of the spectrum are what the experts would define as 'high' risk, or the most likely places you could be infected. It includes flying on an airplane, public transportation, bars, movie theatres and religious services