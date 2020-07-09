Asia Today: India’s cases jump, transmission rate increases

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — India is reporting nearly 25,000 new coronavirus infections as its transmission rate is increasing. The world’s third worst-affected country has more than 767,000 people who’ve tested positive. More than 21,000 have died. Research by a Chennai institute shows the reproduction rate of the virus ticked up in the first week of July to 1.19 after steadily falling from peak of 1.83 in March. India’s infection numbers have skyrocketed since lockdown restrictions were eased. Testing has ramped up to more than 200,000 samples a day. But health experts say India needs to test many more people, given the nation’s population of 1.3 billion.