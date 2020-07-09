Blood drive not only donates, but honors as well

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Community members gave blood and honored a fallen deputy at the Taste NY building on Thursday.

The Red Cross and he Broome County Sheriff's Office teamed up for another year, holding a blood drive, "Donating Blood In Loving Memory of Deputy Sheriff Kevin Tarsia."

Tarsia was killed in the line of duty in July 2002. Captain Kate Newcomb of the BCSO worked with him for ten years, and remembers being close with him inside and outside the office.

"Kevin was a great guy, I always say he had an infectious laugh," Newcomb said.

Drive organizers said they had around 50 people sign up to donate blood, with extra safety measures in place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newcomb said this drive is one way to honor Tarsia's legacy, and a way to help pay it forward to those who truly need help.

"He gave his life, and we're here to remember him and memorialize him," Newcomb said. "Give the gift of precious blood so that somebody else has a chance with whatever health issue that they're fighting at the time."