Bronx Zoo, NYC aquarium to open July 24 after virus shutdown

NEW YORK (AP) — The Bronx Zoo and New York City’s aquarium and three other zoos will reopen this month after being closed since March 16 because of the coronavirus outbreak. Zoo officials said Thursday that the Bronx Zoo, the New York Aquarium, the Central Park Zoo, the Prospect Park Zoo and the Queens Zoo will open on July 24. Visitors will have to buy tickets online in advance, and masks will be required for everyone over 3 years old. Zoo officials said the planned openings are timed to coincide with New York City’s entry into Phase 4 of the state’s COVID-19 reopening process during the week of July 20.