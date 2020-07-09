Broome Co. Democratic Party calls for resignations after ‘white lives matter’ post

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Democratic Party posted on Facebook requesting the resignation of the Village of Endicott Deputy Mayor Cheryl Chapman and Mayor Linda Jackson.

The Chair of the Broome County Democratic Party Committee Bridget Kane wrote the post saying the committee held a special meeting to discuss Chapman and an inappropriate Facebook post that she shared. Kane says the post stated, "White Lives Matter!!!! Bet you wont [sic] repost."

Kane says the committee condemns this behavior and is requesting the immediate resignation of Chapman and Jackson.

My name is Bridget Kane, Chair of the Broome County Democratic Committee. Last night, July 8th, 2020, there was a... Posted by Broome County Democratic Party on Thursday, July 9, 2020

She also says the recent actions of Cheryl Chapman and Linda Jackson are "not only racist but a dereliction of duty that both the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor were sworn to uphold."

Kane also says she wants to make it clear that there is no place for racism in our country and the Broome County Democratic Committee stands behind that.

Chapman is a member of the Democratic Party and Jackson is a Republican.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.