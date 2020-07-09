Colombian siblings launch market for Amazon farmers in need

Two siblings are providing farmers in Colombia’s Amazon jungle with food and hygiene products in exchange for some of the fruits that they harvest and that would otherwise go to waste because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Harvest: Amazonian Barter then delivers the fruits in boxes to people who subscribe to the service in the Colombian capital. The fruits come with a guide to understand what they are, the best way to eat them and their nutritious value. They range from the cupuacu that comes from the cacao plant to the oily purple berry of the açai palm tree that is a staple of native Amazon cuisine and that has become a global superfood.