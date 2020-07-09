Conservation study shows lemurs, whales nearing extinction

GENEVA (AP) — The International Union for Conservation of Nature, updating its “red list” of threatened species, reports that lemurs are increasingly in danger of extinction. The Swiss-based body also warns that North Atlantic Right Whales are nearing extinction: Not only are they increasingly ensnared in fishing gear but they’re colliding more with ships, possibly a result of climate change that drives their migratory patterns northward into shipping lanes. The IUCN says the COVID-19 crisis that has upended economic activities offers a rare chance to reassess the impact of human activity that imperils much wildlife