EU court: No need to reveal IP addresses in uploading cases

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s highest court has ruled that online platforms like YouTube don’t have to disclose the full personal data including email addresses, telephone numbers or IP addresses of users who illegally upload movies and copyright material. The case stems from a German film distributor’s request that YouTube provide details about users who had uploaded two films onto the platform. YouTube and its parent company Google refused to provide their email addresses and telephone numbers, as well as the IP addresses they used. The European court said platforms like YouTube need only to provide a user’s postal address in such cases.