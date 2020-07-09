Greece: Forest fire leads to evacuation of children’s camp

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they are evacuating hundreds of children from a summer camp after a forest fire broke out in the area and was being fanned by strong winds. Authorities said the camp with about 400 children was was being evacuated as a precaution due to the fire near Corinth in south-central Greece. The fire department says more than 80 firefighters and two water-dropping panes were sent to tackle the blaze on Thursday. Wildfires fires are common in Greece during the hot, dry summers. In 2018, more than 100 people died when a fast-moving forest fire swept through a seaside northeast of the Greek capital of Athens.