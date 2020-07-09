Heat Advisory until THU 8:00 PM EDT

Heat Advisory until THU 8:00 PM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tompkins County
…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Heat index values in the mid 90s expected through early
evening.
* WHERE…Tioga, Tompkins, Chemung, Steuben and Schuyler
counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&