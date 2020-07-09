Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Ivy League says will not play sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. The league left open the possibility of moving some seasons to the spring if outbreak is better controlled by then. The move could have ripple effects throughout the big business of college sports. Football players in the Power Five conferences have already begun workouts for a season that starts on Aug. 29. The Ivy League decision affects not just football but soccer, field hockey, volleyball and cross country, as well as the fall portion of winter sports like basketball. The league said it has not yet determined whether fall sports can be moved to the spring.

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL’s version of a stay-at-home order is interrupting the fading but still time-honored tradition of teams traveling for training camp. The pandemic forced the league to tell clubs they had to stay in their own facilities for camp. The edict is ending the latest California run for the Dallas Cowboys. The Pittsburgh Steelers will see the end of a 54-year streak in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Most or all teams went away for camp for decades. But that number has dwindled to single digits. Training camps are scheduled to start July 28.