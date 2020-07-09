How Union-Endicott CSD is creating a more inclusive learning environment

(WBNG) -- The Union-Endicott Central School District says they are working on a few changes to make their curriculum more diverse.

School officials say they want students to feel represented in the books they read and in the classes they take. Ahead of the upcoming school year, officials have started purchasing books with diverse characters.

"Rapunzel, but with a character that maybe looks like [students], and not like the character we see in every story," said Union-Endicott CSD Director of Pupil Services Jenn Kazmark.

Educators say it's an effort to create a more inclusive environment, where students can see themselves represented in the stories they are learning from.

"Having the opportunity to see themselves, whether it's in a mirror or a window into their life, having that opportunity to see whether it's based on their race or background, they can connect," said Erin Eckert, U-E director of elementary curriculum.

Educators say it is important for children to connect and understand characters in the books they read. However, for children of color, that can often be difficult when many characters are white.

"When my daughter was in kindergarten, she was one of the only brown students in the class," said Jenn Blackman, U-E CSE Chair. "When the other kids drew her, they only had five crayons in their hand, so when she came home with those pictures, it was not what she thought she looked like."

District officials say they also plan to expand beyond purchasing books, bringing a hollistic change to their curriculum.

"We're educators and that's our job. To have those conversations and to do it in a kid-friendly language, and to build those cultures and communities that are inclusive for all," said Eckert.

The district says they will be receiving student input on possible new electives to introduce that would discuss topics surrounding racial education.