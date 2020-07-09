Is it safe to visit the dentist during the pandemic?

Is it safe to visit the dentist during the COVID-19 pandemic? Dentists can’t eliminate risk, but they are taking steps to minimize the chances of spreading the coronavirus. Many dentists have removed magazines from waiting rooms, as well as some chairs to encourage social distancing. Before the dentist sees you, staff may take your temperature and ask about symptoms. Dental care requires close quarters and procedures that can generate a spray of saliva and water. To reduce risk, dentists are returning to hand tools for procedures like teeth cleanings, which take longer than other equipment but create less spray.