US economy may be stalling out as viral outbreak worsens

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy is stumbling as the viral outbreak is intensifying across the country, threatening to slow hiring even as the unemployment rate remains in double-digits. Coronavirus case counts are rising in 38 states and the U.S. set a record for the most new cases earlier this week. In six states representing one-third of the U.S. economy _ Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, and Texas _ governors are reversing their reopening plans. Reopening efforts are on pause in another 15 states.