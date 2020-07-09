McKnight twins train through unknowns

(WBNG) -- Olivia and Victoria McKnight are training for their sophomore soccer season at Binghamton University, despite not knowing if the fall season will be played.

The former Vestal Golden Bears typically spend summers training at Binghamton University. With campus shut down, the twins have utilized local high school turf fields, and use each other to stay motiviated.

"Say I'm just on the couch Olivia's like, 'get up, let's go, let's go,'" says Victoria. "And then opposite way if she doesn't want to do it, you just push each other to go every day."

Today, the duo trained at Union-Endicott High School. They completed a conditioning workout, and practiced footwork.

In addition to playing pick-up games with local soccer players, their coach sends the team weekly workouts. "It's really nice to have a plan to follow, still keep some structure," says Olivia.

The girls say if the season is a go, preseason will be split into phases.

"Nothing's set in stone but for the most part, you can only train with people you live with, then we'll build up to ten people, six feet apart," says Olivia. "And then each week it continues to get more and more together, and then finally a full team practice."

Victoria says the team's scheduled game against Michigan State was canceled, along with most non-conference games. They told 12 Sports the schedule has been reworked so they will play teams in the South Division of the America East Conference, and possibly work in nearby non-conference games.

The McKnight's also said they've been told there will be no fans at games, and substitute players will sit in the stands wearing masks, staying six feet apart - although the details are still being worked on.

If the fall season is pushed to Spring of 2021, both girls say they are open to the idea.

As they wait for the final decision, both girls share a mindset.

"We just tell each other work hard every day," says Victoria. "It could happen, it couldn't but you're still going to be ready if it is."

"Yeah," Olivia added. "All the hard work will pay off eventually, and just keeping each other in the loop and motivated."

Preseason is slated to begin August 17.