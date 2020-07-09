Medical experts: Floyd’s speech didn’t mean he could breathe

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — When George Floyd said he couldn’t breathe, two of the Minneapolis officers at the scene pointed out that he could still speak. Medical experts say that reaction is dangerously wrong, and that a person can still utter words, even if they can’t inhale enough breath. They say waiting until a person can’t breathe may be too late. Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes. Experts on police training and use of force say there is no known training that instructs officers that a person who can talk can also breathe.