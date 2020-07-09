Milley: Confederate names on Army bases divide the military

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s top military officer says the naming of Army bases for Confederate generals undermines cohesion in today’s force. Without explicitly saying the names should be changed, Gen. Mark Milley made clear he thinks this legacy of the Civil War contributes to divisions in an Army that is about 20% Black. President Donald Trump has said he will not allow any such name changes. Speaking at a House hearing on Thursday, Milley said Confederate officers carried out “an act of treason” against the U.S. Constitution. “Those officers turned their backs on their oaths” to defend the institution of slavery.