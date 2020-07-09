Police: 2 St. Louis workers assaulted by protesters

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are investigating after two city employees said they were attacked by people involved in a protest outside City Hall. A statement from Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards says the incident happened about 3:15 a.m. Thursday. Police say two city employees were trying to tow illegally parked cars to make way for cleaning crews when protesters climbed onto the trucks. Edwards says one of the workers was struck twice in the face with an assault rifle, and the other was punched in the back of the head. The protesters want Mayor Lyda Krewson to resign.