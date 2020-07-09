S Korea asks senior US envoy to try to revive N Korea talks

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has asked a visiting senior U.S. envoy to make efforts to revive stalled nuclear diplomacy with North Korea. South Korea’s presidential national security adviser stressed the importance of resuming the talks when he met U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun in Seoul. Biegun is the top U.S. official on North Korea and suggested Washington remains open to the talks. The U.S.-North Korean nuclear diplomacy hasn’t reported substantial progress for more than a year. Biegun is to travel on to Japan later Thursday.