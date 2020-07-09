Singaporeans vote in polls expected to return ruling party

SINGAPORE (AP) — Wearing masks and plastic gloves, Singaporeans are voting in a general election that is expected to return Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s long-governing party to power. Strict safety measures are in place for Southeast Asia’s first national election since the coronavirus outbreak began. The health crisis and concerns over an economic recession are a bonanza for Lee’s People’s Action Party, with voters likely to opt for stability. The party faces 10 small opposition parties which are contesting the 93 parliamentary seats mostly on a one-on-one basis against the PAP. The opposition has said it does not want to govern but is urging the 2.65 million eligible voters to give it more seats to ensure better accountability.