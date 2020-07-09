Study suggests fetal coronavirus infection is possible

A small study strengthens evidence that a pregnant woman infected with the coronavirus might be able to spread it to her fetus. Researchers from Italy said Thursday that they studied 31 women with COVID-19 who delivered babies in March and April. They found signs of the virus in several samples of umbilical cord blood, the placenta and, in one case, breast milk. Doctors say women shouldn’t panic. This doesn’t mean there’s viable virus in those places and it’s too soon to change care. But, they say, it shows the need for pregnant women to wear masks and avoid infection.