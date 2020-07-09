Suspect in Vestal domestic shooting dies

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The suspect in a domestic shooting died Wednesday night, police tell 12 News.

The Vestal Police Department identified Jean Guillaume as the suspect involved in a shooting that initially left his 17-year-old stepdaughter dead, her mother injured and himself injured. Police believe Guillaume's wound was self-inflicted.

The 17-year-old and woman have been identified as Lauren Ajax and 52-year-old Dr. Jean Marie Laure Jean-Jacques.

SWAT Teams responded to 709 Rano Blvd. around 9 p.m. on July 4 to a report of shots fired in a residence.

Authorities say Ajax, Dr. Jean-Jacques and Guillaume were discovered with their injuries by police at the scene.

They say an 11-year-old girl who resided in the residence called the police from a neighbor's house.

12 News is working to confirm the condition of Dr. Jean-Jacques. As of July 6, she was listed in stable condition.