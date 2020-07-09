Thai Cabinet approves bills allowing same-sex partnerships

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Cabinet has approved two draft bills that would give same-sex unions legal status similar to that of heterosexual marriages. The Civil Partnership Act would allow couples who were both born with the same sex to register their partnership if they are both at least 17 years old and at least one is a Thai citizen. Although their union is not defined as a marriage, it grants many, but not all, legal rights that are the same as held by married heterosexual couples. The bills must be approved by Parliament to become law.