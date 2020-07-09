The Cellar Restaurant owners expand with new deli and bar

OWEGO (WBNG) -- A new chapter has begun for one longtime downtown Owego staple.

The Cellar Restaurant has been located along Front Street in the village since 1982. The current owners took over in 2003, and have since made major upgrades.

They told 12 News on Thursday its been a passion of theirs to smoke their own meats, and now they have the chance to do so on a larger scale with the new Cellar Deli & Bar.

One of the owners said it's a fresh start for a restaurant that has continued to change with the times.

"We moved up here to street level in 06, and every time we kind of reinvented it, so there's always been additional concepts like our present pandemic recovery is the Cellar Deli and Bar," said Sandy Layman, who has worked at the restaurant since 1992.

Thursday was the soft opening for the new deli and bar; the full grand opening will take place in three weeks.