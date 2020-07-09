The hottest day of the week!

Heat Advisory for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Tioga and Tompkins Counties from 1 PM until 8 PM Thursday.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. 0-.10” 20% High 88 (86-90) Wind S 3-8 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, increasing clouds. Patchy fog. Low 68 (64-70) Wind SE Calm-5 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.25” 40% High 86 (84-90) Wind SE 5-10 mph

The focus of our weather continues to be our temperatures and dew point temperatures. We'll have highs in the 80s and 90s with lows in the 60s. Heat indices will be in the 90s. With the heat and humidity we'll mention a few showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly clear with valley fog tonight.

Two features, a low/cold front moving in from the west and a low moving up the coast will combine to give us a warm and wet forecast. Rain will continue Friday night into Saturday.

We'll keep a few showers in the forecast in the forecast Sunday. High pressure will give us partly cloudy skies for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

