Tropical Storm Fay chugs northward along East Coast

Tonight: Staying very muggy and warm. Areas of fog. Wind: Light Low: 63-69

Friday: 40% chance of showers or a few storms. Rain chances increase later in the day. Rain could be heavy. Wind: SE 3-8 High: 80-85

Friday Night: 60% chance of rain near and west of Binghamton, 90% east. Rain could be heavy. Heaviest rain looks to stay toward and east of the Catskills. Wind: Vrb 3-8 Low: 63-69





Forecast Discussion:

A warm and muggy night is ahead once again with lows in the 60s to near 70. Mainly clear skies and some patchy fog are expected.



Tropical Storm Fay is expected to move northward along the East Coast and brings the chance of tropical moisture in our area starting late Friday and especially Friday night and early Saturday. This would be welcome moisture to those who get it. An early indication of where the heaviest rain (2-3”) could fall is well east of I81 into the Catskills and Hudson Valley. There will likely be a sharp gradient as you move farther west from I81. Please monitor the forecast for any changes in the track of Fay. One good thing we see from this? We are quite dry so main stem rivers will be able to handle the rainfall without SIGNIFICANT flooding. With these storms, it is imperative to know that FLASH FLOODING is much more difficult to forecast and would likely be the highest threat in the higher rainfall areas. Clouds increase Friday and highs will be in the low to mid 80s. The chance of rain is 40% in the afternoon but increases late and overnight. Friday night heavy rain is possible to likely.

Saturday and Sunday look unsettled, warm and muggy. The chance of showers and storms is 60% Saturday and 40% Sunday. The chance of precipitation decreases to around 40% by Saturday afternoon.



By next Monday and Tuesday highs stay in the low to mid 80s with sun and clouds with sun and clouds expected. Some showers or storms are possible Monday. The chance of rain is 40%. Wednesday and next Thursday the heat returns with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.