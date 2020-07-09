UK, Australia investigate Clearview facial recognition firm

LONDON (AP) — Privacy watchdogs in Britain and Australia have opened a joint investigation into facial recognition company Clearview AI over its use of personal data “scraped” off social media platforms and other websites. Thursday’s announcement adds to the regulatory scrutiny that the New York-based startup is facing. Clearview came to attention after investigative reports detailing its practice of harvesting billions of photos from social media and other services to identify people. U.S. senators questioned the company this year over privacy concerns and the possible sale of its services to authoritarian regimes. Clearview said it is cooperating with regulators and that it searches photos on the internet in accordance with applicable laws.