What budget cuts to developmental disability services will look like in the Southern Tier

(WBNG) -- Local community advocacy groups are now fighting against new budget cuts they say would devastate their programs.

Achieve NY told 12 News Thursday the state Office for People With Developmental Disabilities is cutting $238M of funding in its budget this year.

The non-for-profit said it has been financially devastated by the pandemic and relies on the state to help provide its services.

With these cuts, Achieve's director said their effects will definitely be felt in the Southern Tier.

"For us, to be able to incorporate a cut like that it would mean jobs; it would mean we need to operate our group homes and residences with bare minimum staffing levels," said Amy Howard.

Additionally, Howard said the group's ability to provide new programming and services will also be affected. She said not only has Achieve lost revenue, but its expenses have also increased.

Howard said the not-for-profit, which provides residential and daytime programming to hundreds of individuals locally, expects to lose $500,000 as a result of the budget cut, all of which will be taken from residential services.