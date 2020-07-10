2 California counties, once defiant, see virus cases rise

YUBA CITY, Calif. (AP) — Two largely rural Northern California counties that two months ago defied Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order to more quickly reopen businesses are on the verge of mandatory closings. Neighboring Sutter and Yuba counties are averaging about 30 new coronavirus cases per day, up from five a month ago. A public health director says hospitalizations tripled in one week from seven to 21. The two counties on Thursday were placed on a state monitoring list of counties with fast-rising caseloads. If they stay there for three days all bars will close and restaurants and other businesses must halt indoor operations. County officials say the outbreak mainly is from gatherings of families and friends.