3 Los Angeles officers accused of false gang identifications

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three Los Angeles police officers have been charged with falsifying records reporting that people they stopped were gang members or associates. Prosecutors say the members of the Police Department’s Metropolitan Division were charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice and multiple counts of filing a false police report and preparing false evidence. The officers’ union said Friday it expects the department to ensure the officers are accorded their due process rights and that any proven mischaracterizations are corrected. The Police Department says 21 additional officers are under investigation. The department also says it’s no longer using the state’s gang database other than to remove individuals from it.