Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers separate after 10 years

Actor Armie Hammer and wife Elizabeth Chambers are splitting up after 10 years of marriage and 13 years together. Both parties posted the same message on their respective instagram accounts Friday saying that they have decided to “turn the page and move on” from the marriage. The couple share a five-year-old daughter, Harper and a three-year-old son, Ford. Hammer, 33, is known for his work in “The Social Network” and “Call Me By Your Name.” Chambers, 37, is a television personality. They exchanged vows in May 2010. They asked for “privacy, compassion and love during this time.” Their message was posted alongside an early photo of the two.