Asia Today: Australia’s Victoria state has record 288 cases

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Victoria state has reported the new daily record of 288 coronavirus cases, which also reflects a record number of tests exceeding 37,500. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the number of citizens and permanent residents allowed to return to Australia each week will be reduced by more than 4,000 from next week. Sydney, Australia’s largest city, has been carrying a disproportionate burden of hotel quarantine that is currently paid for by the New South Wales state government. Victoria, to the south, has banned international arrivals after breaches of hotel quarantine in Melbourne were been blamed for Australia’s only widespread transmission of COVID-19. Vicotoria’s chief health officer says that “certainly, 288 new cases today is a pretty ugly number.”