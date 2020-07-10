Global stocks mixed on contagions increase, economic data

BEIJING (AP) — World markets are mixed as investors weigh a rise in coronavirus cases in the United States against upbeat economic data in Europe. Wall Street futures are down slightly on Friday. Asian markets closed lower. European shares, however, edged up after official figures showed manufacturing bounced back sharply in France and Italy in May. In the U.S. tech stocks have been doing well but more broadly investors worry that worsening infection levels in populous U.S. states could derail a recovery. Some states are rolling back their reopenings, while others are ordering people arriving from hotspots to quarantine.