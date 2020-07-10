Ethics panel clears Rep. Gaetz in lease for district office

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Office of Congressional Ethics has ended a preliminary investigation without taking action against a Florida congressman who is paying a former legal client and donor $5,000 a month to rent space for his district office. The independent office found insufficient evidence to continue the case against GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz, who was accused of a possible violation of House rules that say lawmakers should not lease from people with whom they have had a professional or legal relationship. Gaetz has been leasing space from Collier Merrill, a Pensacola real estate developer under an arrangement Gaetz said was approved by House officials.