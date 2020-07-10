Fed buys more corporate bonds but may soon end purchases

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve says it purchased $1.3 billion in corporate bonds in late June as part of its effort to keep U.S. interest rates low and ensure large companies can borrow by selling bonds. The Fed bought bonds issued by several hundred large companies, including AT&T, PepsiCo, and Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate controlled by billionaire Warren Buffett. Combined with purchases from earlier in the month, the Fed has bought nearly $1.8 billion in corporate debt. The purchases are intended to keep interest rates on corporate bonds from spiking, which would make it harder for companies to borrow by selling debt.