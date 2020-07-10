Flash Flood Watch until SAT 4:00 AM EDT

Flash Flood Watch until SAT 4:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Delaware County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT SATURDAY…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* A portion of central New York, including the following areas,
Delaware and Sullivan.
* Until 4 AM EDT Saturday
* Tropical Storm Fay continues to move north from New York City
into the Hudson Valley this evening. Areas of south central New
York have seen 1.5 to 2.5 inches so far, with the potential for
an additional one inch of rain through late tonight.
* Heavy rainfall in a short period of time will allow for the
potential of flooding in poor drainage areas and low lying
areas, especially for areas that have already received recent
heavy rain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
