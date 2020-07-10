Flash Flood Watch until SAT 4:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT SATURDAY…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* A portion of central New York, including the following areas,

Delaware and Sullivan.

* Until 4 AM EDT Saturday

* Tropical Storm Fay continues to move north from New York City

into the Hudson Valley this evening. Areas of south central New

York have seen 1.5 to 2.5 inches so far, with the potential for

an additional one inch of rain through late tonight.

* Heavy rainfall in a short period of time will allow for the

potential of flooding in poor drainage areas and low lying

areas, especially for areas that have already received recent

heavy rain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

