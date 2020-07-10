Hospitals in Syria’s rebel area reduce services amid virus

BEIRUT (AP) — Hospitals in Syria’s overcrowded opposition-held enclave are suspending non-emergency procedures and outpatient services following the detection of the first case of coronavirus. A leading doctor in the area said on Friday that the measures will last at least a week. The regional education department also announced it was closing all schools. The case — a doctor who tested positive — was reported on Thursday in Idlib province. Experts have long warned that an outbreak in Idlib, an area packed with 3 million people, many of them living in tents and encampments, would be catastrophic. In government-held areas, 394 cases have been registered as well as 16 virus-related deaths.