Indian police kill top crime suspect in deaths of 8 officers

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Police in India say a top suspect in dozens of crimes, including the killings of eight police officers last week, has been fatally shot in police custody while allegedly trying to flee. Police say Vikas Dubey snatched a gun from officers after their vehicle overturned on a highway near the northern city of Kanpur and tried to escape, Dubey had given himself up on Thursday after a weeklong search. He is believed to have links with state politicians and the police. Two police officers were arrested this week for allegedly tipping him off about a police raid on his home last Friday. An opposition Congress party leader accused police of killing Dubey to cover up their tracks.