Indiana GOP ousts attorney general after groping allegations

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republicans have scuttled Attorney General Curtis Hill’s bid for reelection following a monthlong suspension of his law license over allegations that he groped a state lawmaker and three other women during a party. Former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita prevailed Friday in mail-in voting by state convention delegates. Party activists argued the allegations against Hill left him vulnerable to defeat in the November election. State party officials announced Rokita defeated Hill and two lesser-known candidates. Rokita said he entered the race because Hill had a history of “bad judgment, bad choices and not taking responsibilities” marring his time as state government’s top lawyer.