Justice Dept.: Ohio State researcher shared work with China

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio-based medical researcher and professor is facing federal charges in what prosecutors say was a sophisticated scheme to transfer U.S.-backed research to China. Song Guo Zheng, 57, of suburban Hilliard, and his research groups secured more than $4.3 million in grants from the National Institutes of Health for projects while receiving overlapping funding from the National Natural Science Foundation of China, a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday in Columbus alleges. Zheng is on unpaid leave from the division of rheumatology and immunology at OSU’s Wexner Medical Center. He faces two felony counts and is being held without bond.