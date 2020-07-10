Lawyer: Over 150 Minneapolis officers seeking disability

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — More than 150 Minneapolis police officers have started the process of filing for duty disability claims since the death of George Floyd and ensuing unrest in the city. An attorney representing the officers says the majority of them are citing post-traumatic stress disorder as the reason. The anticipated departures will take months to process and come amid a spike in violent crime and as city leaders continue to push a proposal to dismantle the police department. Police spokesman John Elder said he knows an elevated number of officers will be leaving the department, but he questioned the 150 figure. He said the department will adjust staffing as necessary.