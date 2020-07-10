Libyan oil company resumes exports after months of blockade

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s national oil company says it’s resumed crude exports, ending a months-long blockade that eastern tribes had called to protest revenue distribution in the war-torn country. The corporation says the resumption of oil exports from Libya started on a small scale and would reach 650,000 barrels a day by 2022. That’s because extensive repairs are needed in the facilities after months of neglect. The corporation on Friday lifted force majeure on all oil exports, promising to fulfill its existing contracts. Powerful tribes loyal to the country’s east-based commander shut down production as a challenge to their adversaries in western Libya, the U.N.-supported government in the capital, Tripoli.