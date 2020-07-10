Lives Lost: Young Venezuelan dreamed of better life in Peru

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Yurancy Castillo did not want to leave her family. But as inflation in Venezuela soared, rendering her salary as a social worker nearly worthless, the young woman known for her beaming smile and wild amber-colored curls decided her future rested far away, in Peru. Those dreams would be stifled time and again. In Peru, she found jobs selling sewing machines and waitressing, but they paid little. Peruvians frequently cast cold looks and cruel remarks in her direction. But the biggest thief of dreams proved a diminutive, silent foe: COVID-19.