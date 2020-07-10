Police: Pop Smoke’s social media led killers to LA home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities believe rising rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed during a Los Angeles home-invasion robbery in February after his social media posts led five suspects to the house he was renting. Police arrested the suspects Thursday morning in Los Angeles. Pop Smoke’s legal name is Bashar Barakah Jackson. Police had initially discounted a robbery theory in the days after the 20-year-old New York rapper’s death Feb. 19 at a home in the Hollywood Hills. Now, authorities say the group likely went to the home because they knew Pop Smoke was there from the social media posts.